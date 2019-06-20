FIFA Women’s World Cup Table

0

 

 

Group A

 

Team      P      W      D      L      GD      Pts

 

1     France    3      3      0      0      6       9

 

2     Norway    3      2      0      1      3       6

 

3     Nigeria   3      1      0      2      -2      3

 

4     Korea Rep 3      0      0      3      -7      0

 

 

 

Group B

 

Team       P      W      D       L      GD       Pts

 

1   Germany    3      3      0       0      6        9

 

2   Spain      3      1      1       1      1        4

 

3   China      3      1      1       1      0        4

 

4   S’Africa   3      0      0       3      -7       0

 

 

 

Group C

 

Team      P      W      D      L      GD      Pts

 

1   Italy     3      2      0      1      5          6

 

2   Australia 3      2      0      1      3          6

 

3   Brazil    3      2      0      1      3          6

 

4   Jamaica   3      0      0      3      -11        0

 

 

 

Group D

 

Team      P      W      D      L      GD       Pts

 

1   England   3      3      0      0      4        9

 

2   Japan     3      1      1      1      -1       4

 

3   Argentina 3      0      2      1      -1       2

 

4   Scotland  3      0      1      2      -2       1

 

 

 

Group E

 

Team      P      W      D       L      GD      Pts

 

1   Netherlands2     2      0       0      3        6

 

2   Canada    2      2      0       0      3        6

 

3   Cameroon  2      0      0       2     -3        0

 

4   N’Zealand 2      0      0       2     -3        0

 

 

 

Group F

 

Team      P      W      D      L      GD       Pts

 

1   USA       2      2      0      0      16        6

 

2   Sweden    2      2      0      0       6        6

 

3   Chile     2      0      0      2      -5        0

 

4   Thailand  2      0      0      2      -17       0

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR