Derivatives will Boost Capital Market Liquidity, Says SEC

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk has identified derivatives as some of the investable products capable of boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market.

Uduk made the observation at the final reporting workshop of the Knowledge Sharing Programme (KSP) in Lagos, yesterday, according to a statement by SEC.

The KSP is centred on “Capacity Building on Operation and Development of Financial Derivatives Markets in Nigeria,” aimed at tapping from Korea’s expertise and excellence towards developing the derivatives market in Nigeria.

According to Uduk, KSP has undoubtedly presented a good opportunity for addressing some of the market’s challenges in setting up a strong and functioning derivatives market, especially in terms of having the required market infrastructure, regulatory framework and surveillance system for the derivatives market in Nigeria which are the target areas of research.

“I am optimistic about our chances of creating a derivative market place that will be useful for our economy and the sub Saharan region. With the profiles of speakers lined up for today’s event, I believe that justice will be done to the topics and all of us will leave this venue more informed than we came”

“The partnership between the Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria is the first bi-lateral policy consultation between the two countries.

“The programme has exposed my colleagues to the rich system and diversity of the Korean financial system, which enabled Korea’s advancement and contemporary status among the comity of industrialised nations in the world,” she said.

The Acting DG stated that the final workshop will articulate recommendations for the course of actions needed for the development of the Nigerian financial derivatives market and the management of market volatility.

According to Uduk, “This is indeed a demonstration of Korea’s commitment towards the full implementation of the KSP.

In his remarks, the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr.Intae Lee, expressed delight on the efforts of the SEC and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in driving the derivatives financial products market in various sectors.

Represented by the Consul General of Korean Embassy, Mr. kim intaek, Lee said with these efforts, he is optimistic that Nigeria will soon be a financial hub for derivatives products in Africa.