Monarch Tasks FG, Others to Deemphasise Paper Qualifications

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Saliu Adetunji has called on the federal government and other stakeholders in the education sector to evolve a mechanism that will deemphasise paper qualifications so as to stem the tide of unemployment in the country.

The monarch also canvased that premium be placed on the acquisition of entrepreneurship skills with a view to making many unemployed graduates self-reliant.

He said this while receiving the management of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kola Oloke, who paid him a courtesy visit at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace.

He lauded what he described as the brilliant start of the university, adding that he is aware that the institution was established for knowledge and research.

The monarch, who expressed delight that the university came into reality during his life time and tenure on the throne, promised to mobilise well-meaning Ibadan indigenes with a view to supporting the development of the institution.

In his remarks, the VC thanked the oba for always identifying with the university since its establishment, adding that his presence during the thanksgivings service held in honour of Governor Seyi Makinde at the behest of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, the owners of PCU, was commendable.

While assuring the traditional ruler that the universitty is paying adequate attention to the acquisition of entrepreneurial skills in its curriculum as against paper certificates, the vice-chancellor said the institution was majorly established to add value to the society and the education sector as a way of bailing the country out of the woods.