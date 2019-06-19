DStv, GOtv to Broadcast Live AFCON 2019 Matches With Pidgin Commentary

With the start of the Total 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) only a few days away, DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to experiencing every moment of the tournament live and in HD on SuperSport, with superior analyses and commentary both in English and Pidgin!

All the matches of the tournament will be available to DStv subscribers on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, and Family packages, while selected matches will be available to DStv Access subscribers. On GOtv, the matches will be available to subscribers on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus packages.

Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said: “We know pidgin is one of the most popular languages for interaction in the country and we received good reviews when we introduced pidgin commentary during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Now, we are excited to announce that we will bring it back as part of the commentary for the 2019 African Cup of Nations as we believe it will help Nigerians have more connection to the competition’s broadcast.”

The AFCON broadcast will also feature magazine programmes, providing analyses on how select teams qualified for the tournament, information on culture and lifestyle of the participating countries and iconic places of interest in the host country.

Journey to Egypt is a show that will detail how Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola and South Africa qualified for the tournament, while Hello Africa is a light-hearted Saturday morning programme showcasing the best of Egyptian flavour, tourist attractions and hospitality to football fans visiting the country for AFCON.

DStv subscribers can catch all the games SuperSport 7 with selected matches on SuperSport 10 and SuperSport 8, while GOtv subscribers can watch the action on SuperSport Select 4 with selected games scheduled on SuperSport Select 2 and SuperSport Select 5.

In addition, all DStv subscribers and subscribers on GOtv Max, Plus and Value packages will, ahead of the tournament, enjoy access to archive content, previous finals, best qualifiers, documentaries and profile pieces of the participating teams from 7-20 June on SuperSport Select 7 and SuperSport Select 1 respectively.