Edo HOSCOM lauds Obaseki’s people-centric policies, initiatives

Oil producing communities in Edo State under the aegis of Host Community of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCOM), have hailed the Governor Godwin Obaseki led-administration for providing clear-cut direction for economic development in the state.

They noted that the governor has provided direction for other development actors in the state to prioritise and deliver impactful projects in their communities.

Edo State Vice Chairman, HOSCOM, Mr Kenneth Aduwaye, declared support for the governor’s policies and initiatives when members of the group met with the governor at the premises of Edo Geographic Information System (EDOGIS) in Benin City.

Aduwaye said, “We call him ‘wake and see’ governor because he has done great things in the state. Some persons are angry with his administration because there is no avenue for them to embezzle money.

“We want the governor to continue because we are seeing the impact of his policies and programmes in road infrastructure, education, healthcare and the different sectors of the state’s economy. This premises was transformed by the governor.”

He added that the association which operates in Ikpoba Okha, Orhionmwon and Ovia North East Local Government Areas, has members drawn from the 18 LGAs across the state.

“We have all agreed to work for you in this state based on your achievements. We want the governor to continue to provide direction for development as we want more good, impactful projects in the state,” he said.