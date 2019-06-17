Appeal Court Strikes out Suit against Ihedioha

The court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday, struck out the suit challenging the emergence of the Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.

The suit, which had earlier been stuck out by the Owerri Federal High Court was filled by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who contested the primary election with Ihedioha.

Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo, who delivered the judgment, said that the petitioner did not bring enough evidence to convince the court.

In dismissing the suit, the jurist said that Anyanwu was unable to establish his allegations.

Anyanwu had approached the Court seeking to nullify the victory of Ihedioha.

He urged the courts to declare him the authentic winner of the primary election.

He accused Ihedioha of engaging in over-voting, thuggery, which he alleged, swayed the polls in favour of Ihedioha who is now the governor of the state.

Ihedioha had in the primary election on October 1, 2018, got 1,723 votes to defeat Anayanwu who got 1,282 to come second.