Wakanow Unveils Special Travel Packages for Nations Cup

Demola Ojo

Nigeria’s leading online travel company Wakanow has unveiled special packages for sports lovers and tourists intent on seeing games at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt while also exploring one of the world’s famous tourist destinations.

The packages which run at different points during the month-long Nations Cup – which takes place June 21 to July 19 across various cities in Egypt – enable Nigerian fans to experience Cairo and Alexandria.

The Nigerian team will be playing in the beautiful historical city of Alexandria against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar on June 22, 26 and 30 respectively.

“We are pleased to announce the opportunity for football fans to support the Nigerian team in Egypt with memorable experiences as we have created delightful packages for the opening ceremony, Nigeria’s games during the group stages and the finals,” said Muyiwa Matilukuro, Chief Operating Officer at Wakanow.

“We have been to Egypt ahead of the competition to ensure our customers get the best experience and have also established firm relationships with the Egyptian authorities to ensure swift visa processing for them.”

The packages designed by Wakanow consist of attractive components like visa assistance, match tickets, return airport transfer, match day transfers, inter-city transfers, daily breakfast at carefully curated hotels and resorts, sight-seeing and tours, complimentary SIM with top up for unlimited data and cashback loaded into Wakanow prepaid cards.

Customers also have the option of seamlessly customizing packages to suit their tastes, from travel dates, to duration, class of flights and choice of accommodation.

Alexandria is the second-largest city in Egypt and a major economic centre with cultural and historical attractions from the ancient world.

A cosmopolitan city next to the Mediterranean Sea, it is a tourist hotspot that was home to a lighthouse regarded as one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Once the capital of Egypt, it boasts of Greco-Roman landmarks, old-world cafes and beautiful beaches. Its 15th-century seafront Citadel of Qaitbay is now a museum for sightseeing, as well as its library, noted for being one of the oldest in the world.

Cairo, which will host the final matches (as well as multiple group games including those of Mohammed Salah’s Egypt) is the capital of Egypt.

The city’s metropolitan area is one of the largest in Africa, the largest in the Middle East, and the 15th-largest in the world.

At its heart is Tahir Square and the vast Egyptian Museum, a trove of antiquities including royal mummies and gilded King Tutankhamun artifacts. Nearby, Giza is the site of the iconic pyramids and Great Sphinx.

“We’ve got you covered as you enjoy an unforgettable experience in Egypt,” continued, Matilukuro. “We will do our best to customize a memorable trip for you, and would be delighted to work within your budget and in turn make your dream of enjoying the best of Egypt a reality.”