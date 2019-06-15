Chevron Completes 219 Projects  in 13 Bayelsa Communities

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa



Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) said yesterday that it had in partnership with its Joint Venture Partners completed about 219 projects through the company’s Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) with its host communities in Bayelsa State.

Speaking during the eigth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the KEFFES communities Rural Development Foundation ( KCRDF), which ended on yesterday, the oil giant noted that its Peace Bonus which ties financial rewards to lack of operational disruptions, had started yielding results.

KEFFES is an acronym for eight Chevron host communities in Bayelsa comprising Koluama I and II, Ezetu I & II, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana, located along the Atlantic coastline.

Esimaje Brikinn, Chevron’s General Manager, policy, Government and public Affairs, described AGM as another milestone, saying that it was in furtherance of the company’s belief in transparency and accountability in its understanding with host oil communities.

“With the funds available to it, we are glad to note that the KCRDF has executed 167 projects , including infrastructure, economic empowerment as well as scholarships for hundreds of students from the communities.

‘’This is beside the commendable demonstrated capacity for peace building and conflict resolution in the communities that constitute the KCRDF,” the company said.

Brikinn, who was represented by Tony Emegere, Superintendent, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, CNL, maintained that community-driven initiatives remain the only way to ensure peace reigns in its areas of operations.

He implored community leaders, women, youths and other stakeholders to keep an open mind and continue to support the implementation of the GMoU so that communities can reap more benefits from the agreement.

Earlier during the AGM of the Dodo River Community Development Association (DRCDA) comprising five communities, held in Yenagoa, Brikinn said that with the funds available to it, the DRCDA had executed and commissioned about 52 projects.

These, he said, included the Dodo RDA cottage hospital, training of hundreds of persons in diverse fields and empowering others through scholarships for students from the communities.

He stressed that the GMoU is being constantly reviewed to keep up with stakeholders expectations and emerging developments.

He added that the benefits of the GMoU could only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace that is conducive for business activities.

Brikinn commended Governor Seriake Dickson and traditional rulers in the areas for their support and for creating the enabling environment that helps sustain the GMoU.

He urged the DRCDA leadership to complete the construction of Dodo RDA secretariat and event centre and encouraged them to ensure more women participate in the GMoU activities.

Chairman, Mathew Sele-Epri, who represented eight of the communities and Francis Amamogiran, who represented the other five communities from Dodo River, lauded Chevron for ensuring accountability and due process in running the two organisations.