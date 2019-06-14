Fayose Berates Obasanjo, Commends Buhari for Honouring Abiola

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Thursday, said the ego of a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo stopped him from honouring the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, while he was in office.

On his verified Twitter handle, Fayose said, Obasanjo was the biggest beneficiary of the 1993 election, yet failed to honour Abiola.

He tweeted, “Honouring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame. It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year recognised June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, as well as giving national honours to him posthumously.

The president had at the maiden edition of the newly recognised June 12 Democracy Day celebration renamed the National Stadium after the late Abiola.