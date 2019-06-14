Dana Air Partners Soccer Project

Dana Air has announced its partnership with soccer stars projectTM with Nigeria’s ex international, Samson Siasia, scheduled to hold between July 15 and August 15, 2019. The project will hold across 13 states of the federation, namely Lagos, Rivers, Abuja, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kano, Plateau, Abia, Delta, Sokoto, Imo and Plateau. It is aimed at discovering and promoting young talented football stars in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said Dana Air’s commitment to youth and sports development in Nigeria is unwavering.

“As you know, we are proud sponsors of two Nigerian Professional league teams – Akwa United fc of Akwa Ibom and Heartland fc of Imo state for the second year running and our sponsorship is just our contribution towards making the league glamorous and keeping the players motivated.’’

‘’Our partnership with the soccer stars project is a good opportunity to take a lot of our talented football stars off the streets and empower them with good contracts as FIFA accredited agents will also be around to select from the pool of soccer stars abound in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Samson Siasia, while commenting on his reason for the project said, “The primary aim is to groom talents in soccer with first hand opportunity to be signed by international scouts.”