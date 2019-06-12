RIMAN to Hold 19th Annual Conference

Nume Ekeghe

The Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), is organising her 19th annual international conference and training with the theme: “Economic Recovery and Development: Leveraging Technological Innovation.”

The event is scheduled to hold in Lagos tomorrow and next.

“It has become imperative to leverage technological Innovation to improve the design and enforcement of public policies.

“With the evolution of modern technologies across the globe, the government and the private sector must leverage new technologies to boost the Nigerian economy.

“Historically, the level of technological application has been identified as closely related to economic progress and development.

“Nigeria like most emerging economies is challenged with the task of sustainable development.

“Subject matter experts and professionals have been assembled to deliver expert discussions at this conference, with Dr. Doyin Salami as the keynote speaker,” the organisers explained in a statement.

The conference was described as the largest gathering of risk professionals in Nigeria and would focus on how innovative technologies are reshaping the global economic landscape, by improving speed and ease of communication and interaction among the various economic sectors.

“RIMAN conference is an annual tradition which brings together representatives of the public and private sectors to discuss topical issues in risk management, and also a platform for various stakeholders to share ideas and knowledge which would help to highlight salient issues with a view to proffering workable solutions.

“Risk management practitioners and persons involved in risk related activities or wish to contribute to best practice risk management as well as the general public are welcome to attend the conference,” it added.