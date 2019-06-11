National Peace Award Holds July 5

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National President, Messengers of Peace, Dr. Suleiman Adejoh, has revealed that this year’s National Peace Award will hold on July 5, 2019 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Adejoh, who is also the convener of the peace award, disclosed this Tuesday at a press conference in Abuja, saying that the objective was to promote the culture of peace by organising peace-related activities.

He added that this objective was based on the belief that enduring peace, harmony and progress would lead to a prosperous Nigeria.

Adejoh said: “We also believe that every Nigerian deserves quality free medical care at all levels. Education should be made compulsory to secondary school level and free of charge by our government as this will help to remove the mindset of our youth from violence to peace. We believe that peace education should be introduced in all our school curricular.

“In order to demilitarise the minds of our youths, there must be a conscious display of true democratic values by our political office holders. We believe that no community can progress in the absence of peace. Some communities are progressing while others are counting their losses due to violence.

“We strongly believe that if the ‘Next Level’ mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari wants to succeed in this second term dispensation, then he has to appoint new breed of peace loving, God fearing, sacrificial leaders who must seek to partake in peace advocacy programmes.”

Adejoh noted that the award is not only for the high and mighty in the society but also for the downtrodden, stressing that it was also aimed at recognising and honouring some Nigerians who have been demonstrating and promoting peace in various ways.

Also, Nollywood star, Bob Manuel, said that the national peace award is a platform to tell the nation what is going on in the country and the need for peace.

He added that proceeds from the award would be used to repair schools, buy educational materials and also pay school fees.