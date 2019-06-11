Group Launches New Products

The Olive Oil hair brand campaign activation was recently extended to Ogun State.

The product was received by members of the Ogun State Chapter of the National Association of Hairdressers & Cosmetologists (NASHCO).

Speaking on the project, the Marketing Manager for ORS West Africa, the manufacturer of the product, Adejoke Akindolie, was quoted in a statement to have said beside the project being the brand’s corporate social responsibility, the campaign themed “Get noticed, Get confident’ was based on the importance, women attach to their hair and overall appearance.

“Our aim is to educate women to celebrate individual beauty, through their hair. When a woman owns her individual beauty, she becomes confident and this is reflected in her daily achievement. This is also our corporate social responsibility to the society by training these hairstylists across the nation, “Akindolie said.

She said, presently, the brand was undergoing a tour across the country to ensure that hairstylists are trained on product knowledge.

“We are doing a tour across the country to pass on product knowledge to hairstylists across the nation, so that they have a better understanding of the ORS brand, how to use the product to get effective result in their respective salons,” she added.

On the importance of Ogun state to the brand, the marketing manager, ORS West Africa said that “In fact, every state in Nigeria is important to us. But Ogun State is pivotal to the success of the ORS brand because due to the proximity to Lagos, whatever education or styling events that we organize, filters down, to Ogun state before we go to other states in the nation.