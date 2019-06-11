Airbus Mark 50 Years at Paris Air Show

Chinedu Eze

Major aircraft manufacturer, Airbus will at the Paris Air Show 2019, present a broad portfolio of innovative products, technologies and services which meet the aerospace industry’s requirements for today and into the future.

Airbus said it would use the opportunity he stage to celebrate Airbus’ 50 years of pioneering progress which created a string of world aerospace firsts to drive the industry’s transformation.

In the flying and static displays at the show, Airbus will demonstrate its modern and highly efficient range of commercial aircraft. The daily flying display will include Airbus’ long-range leaders including the A350-1000 flagship – the world’s most efficient large wide-body, and the A330neo which offers double-digit fuelburn improvements over its predecessor. Towards the end of the week and on the weekend, a Hi-Fly A380 will also be in the flying display.

The static display will feature an airBaltic A220-300 and an A330neo flight-test aircraft. In addition, on Tuesday 18 June the first A321neo single-aisle aircraft destined for La Compagnie will showcase its all-business class cabin with 76 full-flat seats on transatlantic flights. Also present in the static display will be the “Vahana” – Airbus’ single-passenger (or cargo), all-electric, fully-autonomous, vertical-takeoff-and landing demonstrator. At this year’s show, there is also a dedicated “Services Centre” mini-pavilion, where visitors meet experts to learn more about how Airbus’ global commercial aftermarket presence, powered by Skywise, can efficiently support airline and MRO operations.

Airbus Helicopters will be highlighting its modular and versatile military platforms at Le Bourget. A full-scale mock-up of the new H160M can be found at the stand of the ministry for the French armed forces, alongside a Tiger HAD and a mock-up of the front section of the NH90 for ‘special forces’. The best-selling H145M and an H125M mock-up will be on display both equipped with the Airbus-designed weapon management system which confers light attack capabilities. The VSR700 unmanned reconnaissance helicopter which has been designed to provide navies with extended surveillance capabilities will also be on show. On the civil side, show-goers can visit the ‘super-medium class’ twin-engine H175 destined for the oil and gas, private and business aviation, and search-and-rescue markets.

Meanwhile, Airbus Defence and Space will demonstrate its broad product portfolio of military aircraft, space systems, secure communications and drones. A highlight is the FCAS Experience Centre where visitors can see what Europe’s Future Combat Air System could look like.