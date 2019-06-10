Christiane Becomes Oldest Hat-trick Scorer in World Cup History

Brazil striker Cristiane became the oldest person to score a hat-trick in World Cup history as her treble handed debutants Jamaica a 3-0 loss.

The South American champions were missing legendary forward Marta, the leading scorer in Women’s World Cup history, through injury in Grenoble.

But they got their Group C campaign off to a flying start as Cristiane headed the first before tapping home a second.

And a fine free-kick gave the 34-year-old the first hat-trick at France 2019.

Cristiane, who plays her club football in her home country for Sao Paulo, is the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick in either the men’s and women’s game.

Aged 34 years and 25 days, she beat the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored a hat-trick in Portugal’s 3-3 draw with Spain at the men’s World Cup in Russia in June 2018.

In front of a 17,000 crowd at the Stade des Alpes, Brazil could even afford to miss a penalty, Jamaica’s 19-year-old keeper Sydney Schneider saving Andressa Alves’ weak attempt when the score was 1-0.

It was awarded after Allyson Swaby handled inside her own area.

The win lifted Brazil to the top of group, level on points with Italy, who came from behind to beat Australia 2-1 earlier in the day.

Brazil’s side included Formiga, the midfielder becoming the first player to appear at seven Women’s World Cup finals, and the oldest player in the tournament’s history at 41 years and 98 days.