Emirates’ Support for Children

Middle East-based mega carrier, Emirates Airlines has consistently feted Nigerian children every year to mark children’s day.

The airline said that as part of its corporate social responsibility, it wants to contribute to the development of children and goes further than identifying with them during celebration to providing special service to children that fly with the airline.

It is said that to win the heart of parents, be kind to their children. This may be Emirates’ marketing niche, winning the heart of the adults by providing special care for their children; but it goes further than that because the airline instituted that special provision to support children in every country it operates, not necessarily targeting the children of potential travellers.

Emirates Regional Manager, West Africa, Afzal Parambil, told THISDAY that Emirates remains committed to children, particularly young flyers, whether they are flying alone or with their families.

The airline has provided toys and facilities that would enhance the comfort of children why flying and also engage them while they are airborne.

“Emirates’ animal toys and goodie bags inspire the greatest imaginations and encourage tomorrow’s explorers. We also have “Fly with Me” animals magazines, which is a fun and colourful magazine produced exclusively for Emirates’ young flyers aged three to eight years old.

“Each magazine includes a colouring set which features Emirates Little Travellers characters — iconic Emirates cabin crew and pilot characters exploring the world.

“For babies and toddlers on all routes Emirates, they can enjoy amenity kits with wet wipes, cream, bib, teething ring and tissue pack, child-friendly liners for the bassinet, baby food, formula, feeding bottles and diapers.

“For children on all routes Emirates offers designed meal trays featuring the Emirates Little Travellers, special kids meals which can be ordered in advance, special meals such as jollof rice, Beef Stew porridge yam, braised chicken thighs, rice with black eyed beans, fried plantain, sautéed spinach, sweet potato mash, and chicken stew are also available,” Parambil said.

He also said that young travellers on Emirates receive specially designed headphones for a better fit and they can enjoy dedicated channels of children and family programming, adding that the fun and colourful new headphones have larger speakers for a more comfortable fit and improved sound quality.

“Emirates offers a wide variety of children’s programming including the very best movies and television from Disney, Cartoon Network, CBeebies and Nickelodeon channels plus much more. We have 50 Disney Classic movies on ice Digital Widescreen including: all 4 Pirates of the Caribbean movies,3 Toy Story movies, 101 Dalmatians, Alice in Wonderland, Cars 1 and 2, Cinderella, Dumbo, Finding Nemo, Mary Poppins, Monsters. We also have a dedicated Marvel folder including: Ant Man, Marvel’s The Avengers, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Thor, Thor: The Dark World. In addition, we have over 90 dedicated kids TV channels, including: CBeebies, Cartoon Network, Disney Junior and Nickelodeon

“TV programming featuring well-known favourites such as: Thunderbirds Are Go, Horrible Histories, Scooby Doo, Star Wars Rebels, The Tom and Jerry Show, Dora & Friends. For young music fans Emirates offers a great selection with hundreds of channels of music available,” Parambil said.

The regional manager disclosed that parents whose children are travelling alone could be assured of a smooth and stress-free journey, “from start to finish with our friendly and helpful staff.”

“The unaccompanied minors service is available for children from five to under 12 years travelling alone or children under eight years of age travelling in a different cabin class from their parents. This service has to be booked in advance and includes separate check-in facilities, dedicated staff to accompany the minor or young traveller throughout the journey and dedicated lounge with toys and entertainment for kids,” he added.

Parambil, disclosed that even before the flight departs, Emirates’ young flyers are kept busy with dedicated kids’ areas in the lounges in Dubai, the airline’s operational hub. He said both the First Class and Business Class lounges have play areas, with adequate seating for parents to supervise their children. These play areas offer plenty of entertainment and exciting interactive games suitable for kids of all ages, up to older teens, adding that separate range of toys and amenity kits have been specially designed for the lounges.

“Other special service for children include ppriority boarding for families with small children, special fares for children aged two to 11, 10kg free baggage allowance for infants not occupying a seat, baby kits, bassinets, nappies and baby change tables, baby bottles, milk formula and two types of jar food as well as food/ bottle heating service and special ‘stroller’ delivery service for parents with babies in Dubai, provided immediately after disembarking,” the manager said.