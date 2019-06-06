Firm Restates Commitment to Nigerian Data Market

By Emma Okonji

Western Digital Corporation, a data infrastructure firm has reinforced its commitment to the Nigerian market with the introduction of a range of data storage solutions. The products are designed to expand Western Digital’s existing product portfolio in Nigeria and allow local consumers access a wide range of WD and SanDisk brand products.

Giving details of the product portfolio, the company said SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I card, which is the first 1TB card in the world; SanDisk Ultra Loop with capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB; and the SanDisk Ultra Trek USB 3.0 also available with capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, are all now available to enhance overall drive capacity and performance for customers across Nigeria.

Each product is specifically tailored to address capacity needs and provide convenient on-the-go, reliable storage solutions for customers.

Western Digital’s product line also includes the SanDisk mobile storage solutions portfolio, with storage devices such as the iXpand flash drive, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0, microSD and SD cards (SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO). The portfolio also encompasses a wide variety of SanDisk external SSD and WD internal SSDs, including the new addition to the award-winning WD Blue solid state drive (SSD) portfolio, the WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD.

With such a diverse portfolio, Western Digital strives to deliver a complete experience to its Nigerian customers through its efficient aftersales services, the company said during a media launch in Lagos last week.

Speaking on the product portfolio expansion, Vice President of Sales for EMEA at Western Digital, Nigel Edwards said: “Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive; we help our customers capture, preserve, access and transform data. As a country with a significant percentage of digital savvy individuals, Nigeria is an important country for us. We aim to create value to consumers and stakeholders by providing innovative storage solutions. The introduction of an extended product portfolio is a step in the right direction – as we continue to provide improved performance and efficiency for our customers.”

“We are offering new innovation to store and preserve data for today and beyond. With recent advancements in 3D NAND our journey of innovation continues to inspire those who dare to think big about the possibilities of data,” Edwards added.

Speaking in the same vein, Director of Marketing for EMEA at Western Digital, Gerry Edwards, explained that the new products would enhance diversification of Western Digital’s offerings in Nigeria.