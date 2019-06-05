Agbami Restate Commitment to Quality Education, Donates Classroom to Abia School

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The consortium of oil firms operating the Agbami Oil Field has deepened its commitment to the promotion of quality education in the country by transforming school infrastructure and facilities under its social investment programme.

The Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts, Mr. Ricks Kennedy made this known during the handover ceremony of an integrated model classroom block built for Community Model High School, Isieke-Ibeku, Umuahia.

He said the intervention by the Agbami parties in promoting quality education was borne out of their belief that “education is key to unlocking the potential of the youth and developing their capacity for societal relevance.”

The director, who was represented by the Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Michael Kabi, said the company “is committed to promoting quality education in partnership with the government and other stakeholders.

“The drive behind our education support is to improve access to education for all Nigerians through the donation of hybrid libraries, science laboratory complexes and scholarships,” he said.

The Agbami parties comprise Star Deepwater Limited, a Chevron company, Famfa Oil Limited, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Limited, and Petroleo Basileiro Nigeria Limited.

The model classroom block described as an integrated learning centre, is a fully equipped and furnished storey building with 12 classrooms, three laboratories for physics, chemistry and biology, each with a prep room.

The complex also boasts of a computer room with capacity for 48 computers, a fine arts studio, a library, a sick bay, staff rooms, offices and other facilities.

In his address the Chairman of Famfa Oil Nigeria Limited, Mr. Modupe Alakija noted that said “quality education is key for the development of any nation”, adding that a sound education is important for achieving success in every sphere of life.

“The provision of the model classroom block underscores our resolute commitment to promote quality science education in Nigeria in line with our corporate social responsibility programmes,” he said in the address presented by Obinna Iheonu.

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu thanked the Agbami parties for donating the integrated education complex, saying that the oil firms have been helpful to his administration by improving education infrastructure.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, said education remains the foremost industry of Abia and “everything is working well for us in this regard.

“You have really changed the landscape of this school,” he said, adding that the state government would do everything to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities and also provide qualified staff, as well as security for the school.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Ikechi Mgbeoji acknowledged that the school was in a bad shape before the Agbami intervention, saying that the project is unique as it has all the facilities needed for quality teaching and learning.

“It is a project that any student will be proud to use,” he said, adding that the Agbami parties have rescued the school given the poor state of its infrastructure.

The Chairman of Umuajiji Development Union (UDU), Ben Nwosu and the Principal of the school, Mrs. Christie Kanu thanked Chevron and the Agbami parties for donating a gigantic project to the school.