Academic Excellence: KWASU VC Seeks Alumni Collaboration

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah has called for the collaboration of members of the alumni association of the institution to make the university a positive reference point for academic excellence and research development.

This he said would also ensure the continued manifestation of the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the university.

Na’Allah stated this during the inauguration of the newly elected executive council members of the alumni association, at the main campus of the institution in Malete, Moro Local Government Area.

“The management and staff of the institution are looking ahead for the positive ideas and opinions that would be of good help towards making the university a world class institution.

“In the last 10 years of the establishment of KWASU, the institution has become a world class institution among its peers in academic excellence, research and community development and most especially in the area of entrepreneurship that has made our students job creators rather than job seekers in the market and this must be sustained.

“And now you have passed out and moved into the world now, we expect that each one of you should use your various good offices and positions to attract infrastructures and other things that would boost the academic excellence of your alma mater.

“Let me tell you that you must all strive harder to complement the giant stride of the owner of the institution and management by bringing good things that would add value to the academic and research development to the university.

“As good ambassadors of the university, all hands must be on deck to shun all forms of negative tendencies and other divisive postures that can affect the image of the university.”

Na’Allah, who added that alumni association remains a major partner in the growth of any university, urged the members to be up and doing to come out with issues that would be of importance to the development of the institution.

He therefore enjoined the newly sworn-in executive members of the alumni association to see their election as a call to service and shun all actions capable of hindering the development of the association and the university.

In his acceptance speech, the President of the association, Mr. Usman Abdulkadir promised that the new executive members would do everything possible to add value to the association and the university.

He said they would continue to collaborate with the management of the institution to move the institution to a greater height.

Abdulkadir, who commended the vice-chancellor and the management for making the institution a world class citadel of learning, promised that the alumni would continue to collaborate with the management in the task of continuing the development of the university.