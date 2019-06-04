Ondo Speaker, Deputy Retain Positions in Ninth Assembly

James Sowole in Akure

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oloyelogun, and his deputy, Hon Ogundeji Iroju, were yesterday returned to their respective offices during the inauguration of the ninth Assembly of the state.

The House was proclaimed following a letter sent by the Governor of the state, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and read by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Bode Adeyelu.

While Oloyelogin, a third term legislator is representing Ifedore State Constituency, Iroju, a second term legislator is representing Odigbo 1 Constituency.

They were both elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two principal officers were nominated unanimously by members of the House and returned unopposed on the floor of the House.

The two principal officers were subsequently sworn in by the Clerk.

Other principal officers are Hon Jamiu Maito (Akoko North West), Majority Leader; Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye (Akoko North East) as Minority Leader; and Hon. Adeyemi Oluyemi (Owo) Constituency) as Chief Whip.

While addressing the House, Oloyelogun promised to work with his other colleagues to work for the development of Ondo State in line with the Next Level Agenda of the Federal Government.Seven out of the 26 members of the House are returning either for the second or third term as lawmakers in the state.