Online Marketing Firm Unveiled

JONLiZmarket.com, an online market has launched an online advert and shopping platform.

The platform was designed for millions of online shoppers who prefer to shop for their choice products such as electronic gadgets, kitchen wares, fashion items and clothing, household appliances, groceries etc, all from the comfort of their homes.

Aside shopping, JONLiZmarket.com also has spaces for vendors who may want to advertise their wares on its platform without commission.

The CEO of the company, Prince Olaniyi Karounwi, while speaking at the event, said, “this is where we are unique. There is a bond between us and our vendors, and so we do not receive a single kobo as commission on sales of any goods by our vendors because, we believe this platform is to assist Nigerians, and not to exploit them”.

Karounwi also added that, “we pay more attention to quality than high volume because we want to be known for quality delivery, so any product bought from JONLiZ.com goes through quality control unit for verification and warranty check before transferring to customers”.

The company which returned to Nigeria after nine years of successful ventures outside the country is armed with experiences it has garnered over the years.

According to Karounwi, “We have successfully operated outside the country, and have decided to also invest here, so we are ready to compete with existing market in the e-commerce with the aim of providing our people, high class service delivery “