Ihedioha Gives Okorocha 24 Hours to Hand over

The Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has given the past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, up till midnight of Tuesday, June 4, 2019 to do a proper handover to his government.

Ihedioha spoke at the Government House in Owerri, during the swearing into office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeaguocha, and Chief of Staff Chris Okewulonu.

The governor afterwards ordered the Permanent Secretary and Head of Service under Okorocha to quickly prepare all the necessary documents and hand them over to the SSG and Chief of Staff, before Tuesday’s midnight.

The governor also wanted Imo people, who desired to have a feel of the dilapidation in the Government House at the moment, to feel free to do so.

Ihedioha’s warning is coming days after it was reported in a leading daily that he claimed that it has been very difficult for him as governor to operate from the current Imo State Government House and in addition, he did not have documents to work with as a governor.

As it is now, Ihedioha is yet to make public where he will be operating from to administer his official duties as the governor of the state.

Ihedioha said: “I direct the Head of Service and Permanent Secretary to ensure a complete handover of all government properties the last administration utilised on behalf of Imo people to SSG and Chief of Staff of Imo State government. I want the process to be completed by midnight tomorrow.

“I spoke to Imo people that we will start work we will resume work. We will give no excuses of not performing. We will give dividend of democracy irrespective of the status of the state of facilities I inherited.

“The government that ended was not prepared to hand over or ready to receive us. I thank Imo people for receiving us and we shall serve the state with the fear of God.” (NAN)