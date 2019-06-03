 Firm Pledges Cheap, Alternative Source of Power

Ugo Aliogo

The Country Manager, Eaton Nigeria, Temitayo Awojole, has expressed the desire of the company to provide cheap and alternative source of electricity through its micro grid solution as part of measures to address the country’s poor power supply.

Awojole, who disclosed this at a meeting in Lagos, noted that the micro grid solution was a system that works automatically to manage different power sources, to ensure that customers get 24 hours of electricity.

He also said one of the benefits of the solution was that it helps to save cost on energy supply, while protecting the environment and the ozone layer.

“So what we do with the micro grid is to harness all the sources of energy we have such as utility and also to look at renewables, then combine these sources of energy together. We have a logic that determines which source of energy is cheapest for a customer based on discussions, the right time and the energy mix in order to ensure that there is reliable power,” he added.

Awojole, explained that presently, the company was still prospecting for clients and it is also concluding some transactions with customers who are interested in micro grid.

He added that in a bid to penetrate the market, the company had trained its personnel in Nigeria to be able to deploy the solutions, “also we have been able to bring information and train customers and prospects technically on what to do and the benefits of the solution.”

According to him, “We are looking at solutions in the real estate and hospitality business, why we are doing that is that utility is not reliable. So we are trying to provide an alternative source of energy, that will be cheaper and aid production, and most especially reliable and efficient.

“We have solutions that cut across all the sectors of the economy, and one key segment is oil and gas. We are trying to cut across other segment of the market and it is interesting. We are getting more prospects than what we did last year. Therefore, we are bringing solutions gradually, especially solutions that will be more beneficiary to the economy.

“The feedback we got today is that people are relying 24hours electricity, they are also looking at how to save cost of energy, and if you have a solution that can combine these two for them, it will be great. We have deployed micro grid into South Africa.”