NNPC to Probe Applicants’ Complaint on Technical Hitches

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has given an indication that it would look into complaints of some of the over 60, 000 applicants that wrote test for the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Some of the candidates for the Computer-Based Test in Abuja expressed their frustration over ‘technical glitches and timing out’ before the allotted time.

A handful of applicants told THE WHISTLER at centers in Gawarimpa and Jabi areas of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory that their computers logged them out about 30 minutes before the time allotted lapsed.

The Group Managing Director of the state owned oil corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in a reply to a test message by THE WHISTLER said he had directed a ‘fair assessment’ of all those with genuine complaints.

“I will check and since they are many will direct a fair resolution: to grade them based on what they were able to attempt for the time they spent,” the GMD replied in a text message.

“I have already directed COO, CS to consider the grading to the few affected and lodged the complaint to their invigilators/supervisors.”

Mallam Isa Muhammad Inuwa is the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services (COO, CS).

However, thousands of applicants have commended the NNPC for a transparent selection for the CBT.