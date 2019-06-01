WAFU Cup: Eagles B to Play Togo in New Format

Nigeria will square up to neighbours Togo in the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations taking place in Thies, Senegal from September 28 to October 13.

The new format means a first round straight knockout, with the winners proceeding to challenge for the trophy while the losers go on to contest for the Plate.

The Eagles B, who lost to host nation Ghana in the final of the last edition in September 2017, will battle Togo’s Sparrow Hawks on September 29.

Matches will then proceed in the same knockout format until the winner emerges on October 13.

Organizers were compelled to invite North African nation, Morocco as a result of the subsisting FIFA ban that bars Sierra Leone from partaking in international football.

Although the ban may be lifted before the tournament kicks off, Sierra Leone’s footballers have again been denied of much –needed exposure and excitement due to the FIFA ban, occasioned by harebrained and ridiculous corruption allegations against FA President Isha Johansen and Secretary General Chris Kamara. Earlier in the week, after about one year of empty frenzy termed trial, the High Court in Sierra Leone discharged and acquitted the duo, stating that the allegations were frivolous, and restored them to office.

The FIFA ban was the reason Sierra Leone was thrown out of the 2019 AFCON qualifying series, in which they had a great chance of qualification after beating Kenya in Freetown.

Hosts Senegal will open the WAFU Cup of Nations finals against Guinea Bissau on September 28.