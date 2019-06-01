Rail Passenger Traffic Dropped in Q1 2019, Says NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that rail passenger traffic dropped in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2018.

The company said that 723,995 people travelled by rail in the first quarter of this year, compared to 748,345 people, who travelled in the same period last year.

The information is contained in the Rail Transportation Data of the NBS, posted on the website of the company.

According to the NBS, the figures represents -3.25 per cent decline year-on-year and -3.05 per cent decline quarter-on-quarter.

The NBS said there was also decline in the volume of goods and cargo moved by rail in the first quarter of 2019.

It said that a total of 54,099 tonnes of cargo were moved by rail in the first quarter of this year, compared to the 79,750 carried in the first quarter of 2018.

Revenue generated from passengers in the first quarter of 2019 was put at N520.79 million as against N507.49 in the first quarter of 2018.

Similarly, the revenue generated from goods/cargo in first quarter of 2019 was put at N102.58 million as against N84.40 million in the first quarter of 2018.

The NBS said that data for the report was provided by the Nigerian Railway Corporation and subsequently verified and validated by the NBS. (NAN)