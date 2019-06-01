‘Live Abundantly’ Unveils Children’s Empowerment Initiative

In celebrating Children’s Day this year, a non- government organisation, Live Abundantly, has launched its Children’s Awareness Initiative to strengthen its cause in pushing for a saner society and advancing the girl-child rights through awareness creation, advocacy and education.

The initiative was brought on board in collaborations with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, NAPTIP;

International Organisation for Migration, IOM and the Nigerian Police Force.

According to the organisation, the initiative sought to drive its vision for a safe and healthy society that would in the end, translate into socio-economic development.

At a panel of discussion that addressed the theme: ‘Equality, Peace, Migration and Justice’, the panelists comprising IOM official, Opeyemi Kolawole; Principal Intelligence Officer, NAPTIP, Rosemary Ndulie; a Chief Superintendent of Police, Rasaq Oseni; Acting Tutor General, Education District 1V, Lagos, Mr. G. O. Oshodi and Founder of Live Abundantly, Dr. Ama, pointed to economic factor, youthful exuberance, lackadaisical attitude of parents and wrong exposure to technology as the source of social vices in the country.

Kolawole, who talked tough against human trafficking, noted that trafficking is a crime that has a grave effect on the country.

She disclosed that it was the third most lucrative illegal business in the world, adding the most effective solution lies in the ability of government agencies to synergise with private institutions and stakeholders, in order to arrest the menace

Speaking in the same vein, Ndulie, stated that trafficking was a socio-economic and cultural issue that could be battled through aggressive awareness creation.

The Chairperson of Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Olabisi Ariyo, urged children to help the society get rid of untoward acts by speaking up in cases where their rights were being violated.

Represented by Oshodi, she drew attention to the essence of suggestion boxes and guidance and counselling department in schools and advised students to report through those channels, especially when they were being molested by teachers, parents or any other person.

On her part, Ama warned children against misuse of Information Communication Technology and urged them to commit themselves to contents that would improve them intellectually and morally.

She also advised children to avoid irregular traveling but travel through legal means if they needed to travel.

The event was attended by not less than 91 public schools from Education District IV in Surulere, Lagos State.