Lafarge Enters Market with ‘Supafix’

Lafarge Africa Plc., a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim, has launched its new ready to use tile adhesive, ‘Supafix’, into the Nigerian market.

The new Supafix is a cementitious tile adhesive made of cement, aggregates, organic and inorganic additives.

According to the company, the product is designed for placing of ceramic tiles, flooring and walling applications, as well as indoor coating solutions.

Its noted that its latest was in line with its continuous drive for excellence in the building industry as well as company’s strategy 2022, ‘Building for Growth’ , which aimed to drive profitable growth and simplify its business, to deliver resilient returns and attractive value to stakeholders.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, Head of Mortar, Lafarge Africa, Jumoke Adegunle, informed further that its latest move was in response to customer needs and global construction trends in the craft of tiling.

“We launched Supafix because we have a unique understanding of our customers’ needs. With our access to best in class, innovative solutions, from across the group worldwide, we were able to identify and introduce the right tiling adhesive that will satisfy the needs of our local customers.”

“For 60 years, Lafarge Africa has been at the forefront of technological advancement in the Nigerian construction sector. Our global presence and research centre in Lyon, France, allows us to share best practices and create innovative solutions that deliver more to our customers. The new Supafix tile adhesive is one of such solutions and it is certified by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON.

“Beyond its value of reinforcing buildings, quality tiling enhances the aesthetics in any construction project at no additional cost. Supafix is the ultimate tiler’s choice because it is fast and easy to use. Simply add water to the ready to use mixture and the tiler seamlessly gets to work. The product also has a very neat, strong finish when compared to existing solutions in the market,”she said.

Earlier, the firm had organised a sensitisation market storm and application demonstration as part of activities to introduce the product to the public.

One of the participants at the demonstration,Mr. Dosu Togbe, commended the company’s initiative adding that it was the best choice for tilers.

“We thank the company for this initiative. While I encourage my colleagues to be more diligent at their work, I believe using this new product will provide great relief for us, especially from the huge cost that we normally incur as a result of error. This demonstration has added to our knowledge on the job as we can now carry out our work with ease and achieve better results”, he said.