FRSC Deploys 36,000 Personnel for Eid El Fitr Special Patrol 

By Bennett Oghifo



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced 2019 Eid el fitr special patrol with deployment of 36,000 of its personnel.

A statement by FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem this was in line with its tradition of organising special patrols during festive periods to avert road obstructions, crashes and deaths due to heightened traffic movement.

According to him, the special patrol was to put necessary measures in place to ensure that the 2019 Eid el fitr celebration expected to take place early next week is observed under an atmosphere of peace, safety and free movement of people and vehicles across the country. Kazeem further stated that the special operation was to ensure free flow of traffic, provide prompt rescue services and timely clearance of obstructions on all major roads and critical corridors across the country during and after the festive period as well as minimising the occurrence of road traffic crashes on the nation’s highways.

He added that the focus would be on light sign violation, overloading violation, driver licence violation, fake/expired; lane indiscipline, removal of rickety vehicles on the roads and other obstructions as well as driving with expired/worn out tyre and without spare tyre.

To ensure the effectiveness of the operations, 52 critical corridors across the country have been identified to be covered within the period, while commanding officers operating along such corridors were given specific directives to ensure that the routes are properly manned. As part of the strategies, mobile courts would also be in full sitting to promptly try traffic violations.

The FRSC spokesman enjoined all motorists to cooperate with the personnel of the Corps and other security agencies who would be engaged in traffic management to ensure free movement of traffic.

The special operation, which began yesterday, will end on June 8 with active participation of regular and special marshals, while monitors from the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja would be deployed to Field Commands to ensure compliance to the operational order. The Corps Marshal of FRSC of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi is the overall Commander of the special patrol.