Omo-Agege, Heading High on National Service

There is a certain young senator in the Red Chamber. His name is Ovie Omo-Agege. He represents Delta central senatorial district in the upper chamber. He is a smart and dutiful politician. He had served as Commissioner for Special Duties and later Secretary to State Government in Delta State. Today, he is a senator of the Federal Republic, and has just been re-elected, despite all odds—internal and external that welled up against him, thus showing the strong bond he has with his constituents.

He had served most creditably given his activeness and robust bills and legislative contributions and had dared to differ from the status quo in the upper chamber.

In the emerging leadership structure in the upper chamber, come June 11, Omo-Agege, a lawyer and courageous politician looks set to clinch the position of Deputy Senate President. Many of his colleagues believe he is verily qualified for the office, given his background, public service and legislative experience and courage.

No doubt, with a strong character credential, andeyes fixed on the overall good of the majority, if elected by his colleagues, the Red Chambers is bound to be more productive and less combative with the executive.