NAHCO, Turkish Airlines Strengthen Partnership

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (nahco aviance) and Turkish Airlines have agreed to further strengthen the partnership that exists between both organisations. This is to further ensure seamless importation and exportation of cargoes. The company said the reinforced partnership was coming at a time NAHCO was driving a five-year transformation plan with determined focus on the customer. Speaking at Iftar dinner organised for Turkish Airlines stakeholders in Lagos, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Olatokunbo Fagbemi, said the partnership was about ensuring that NAHCO does things in such a way that it is easy for Turkish Airlines to serve the clients and the shippers better and it is easy for the shippers to understand the activities of Turkish Airlines.

Fagbemi, explained that with the partnership, imports and exports of cargoes would be seamless with NAHCO being the go-between of the exporters, shippers and freight forwarders.

She said NAHCO had been in business with Turkish Airline since 2006 and that the solidification of the enterprise was because Turkish Airline was getting into some automation in its new terminal and NAHCO also has started a transformation process that would continue for the next five years. She explained that this being the case, there was the need for all stakeholders to key into the transformation agenda with regards cargo to imports and exports.

On what NAHCO was doing to ensure export of cargo meets European Union standards, Fagbemi said since the beginning of the year, the company has consistently engaged all its stakeholders and clients on the processes goods must go through to meet EU’s standard.