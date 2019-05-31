Ihedioha Demolishes Monument Built by Okorocha

Imo State Government Thursday began the demolition of Akachi monument, which was built by the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha.

However, while the earth-moving equipment deployed by the state government was demolishing the monument, soldiers numbering over 25 came and chased the workers away.

The soldiers who barricaded the environment as at the time of filing this report, also resisted people who had come to catch a glimpse of the demolition from gaining access to the place.

The development caused a rowdy scene in and around the place.

The soldiers also stopped people from taking photographs of the scene.

Okorocha had, during its inauguration, described the Akachi Tower, measuring over 40 feet, as symbolising the hand of God over Imo State.

He had also stated that the monument would be tourists’ attraction.

Edinburgh University Appoints ex-PenCom DG, Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, as Board Member

A former Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, has been appointed on the board of the University of Edinburgh Business School, Scotland.

The British institution said on its website that Anohu-Amazu was appointed alongside Joanne O’Callaghan, vice president of State Street Global Services.

“Chinelo Anohu is a lawyer and immediate past Director General and CEO of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Nigeria,” her bio on the website read.

“She currently advises multilateral policy institutions as well as the private sector on the strategic deployment of finance for impact, and serves on the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Group.

“Chinelo has already worked with the Business School’s Sustainable Business Initative in the embedding of sustainability principles and practice in the investment of pension funds in Africa.”

Commenting on the appointment, Wendy Loretto, dean of the Business School, said: “Our International Advisory Board provides independent advice, ensuring we remain outward-looking and innovative. We were delighted to hear from Chinelo and Joanne at their recent first meeting of the board.

“Our board now comprises 14 external members, almost half of whom are women. We look forward to benefiting from their deep and international experience at senior level.”