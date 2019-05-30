Sit-at-home: IPOB Vows to Shut Down S’East, S’South Thursday

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that no amount of threat from security agencies would stop it from shutting down the entire South-east and South-south today.

The group had earlier announced that its annual sit-at-home protest for 2019 would hold on May 30 (today).

A statement issued by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emma Powerful, stated that adhering strictly to the request to sit at home would tell the Nigerian government and the international community how badly the people needed their freedom.

“This is a clear demonstration to all oppressors, collaborators and traitors alike that no amount of intimidation, abductions, arrests, killings and concocted lies will stop this IPOB. May 30 is a holy day and Biafra land will be on lockdown.

“Some call it rally; some say it is a protest but we hardcore call it IPOB evangelism. Across the length and breadth of Biafraland, from Asaba to Abakaliki, from Enugu, Onitsha, Owerri, Aba to Igweocha (Port Harcourt) we will sit at home.”

The group said it had sensitised the people enough and believe that everyone in the former Biafran territory would heed the order to stay at home between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

He added that the members of the group had on Tuesday marched through the streets of many towns to remind the people of the order.

The IPOB spokesman noted that doing so, despite the proscription, was an indication that the security agencies did not own the land.