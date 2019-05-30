Phase3 Harps on New Market, Industry Growth Opportunities

By Emma Okonji

Following the recent elevation of its founder, Mr. Stanley Jegede, to the position of Board Chairman, Phase3 Telecom has appointed Mr. Olusola Teniola as the new Chief Executive Officer.

The West African independent fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications service provider has also embarked on a strategic repositioning drive for new market and industry growth opportunities.

Jegede, who has for almost two decades driven the Phase3 vision by fostering creativity, high-performance and a legacy of positive impacts, said: “He is confident that this new and exciting chapter in Phase3’s corporate existence will amplify the company’s role as a dominant industry player, infrastructure spinal cord and an enabler for the ever-changing technologies.”

Teniola, who emerged the new CEO after a thorough and careful screening and selection process, according to Jegede, “brings a wealth of proven knowledge in engendering digital transformation; to effectively drive its robust strategic vision and goals.”

Phase3, Jegede said further, would continue to broaden its business expanse and network operation capabilities to cushion future market changes while ensuring the full compatibility of its renewed enterprise and retail services segments with focal industry trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions and fifth generation (5G) wide area wireless networks.

While thanking the Phase3 board, Teniola, a former Chief Operating Officer and Director of Engineering at Phase3 Telecom, said his appointment would offer a great opportunity for him to work with a vibrant team to ensure the company’s focus for the future.

He added that “engagement with every client and stakeholder that Phase3 encounters must always be uniquely enriching. Thus the team will continue to work towards a digital transformation journey that is nimble, agile and responsive as well as charted to make certain that the way and manner Phase3 conducts its business and delivers its solutions, truly amplify the company’s growth trajectory, vision for West Africa, global pursuits and portfolio of extraordinary accomplishments.”