Obaseki harps on urgent measures to check tobacco consumption

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has stressed the need for effective policy framework to check tobacco consumption and reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases.

The governor said this in commemoration of the World No Tobacco Day marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other organs of the United Nations to raise awareness and check the consumption of tobacco.

The governor said appropriate measures which include effective policies are needed to complement efforts by health workers, civil society organisations and relevant Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in raising awareness and sensitisation on the dangers of tobacco consumption.

He noted, “Urgent policy frameworks must be put in place to check the consumption of tobacco. This will contribute to reducing the associated cardiovascular risks tobacco users are exposed to. As a government, we will continue to support policies to check the increase in cardiovascular diseases associated with the consumption of tobacco.”

The governor added, “Through the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), the proposed health insurance scheme and other health interventions will assist in providing access to quality and affordable healthcare services. However, we will continue to support initiatives that reduce people’s vulnerability to cardiovascular diseases.

He said that this year’s theme for the commemoration, “Tobacco and Lung Health” calls for urgent measures to interrogate the implications of tobacco use and cardiovascular conditions, which must be placed on the front burner in campaigns against tobacco use.

According to the World Health Organisation, “The focus of World No Tobacco Day 2019 is on tobacco and lung health. The campaign will increase awareness on: The negative impact that tobacco has on people’s lung health, from cancer to chronic respiratory disease, and the fundamental role lungs play for the health and well-being of all people.

“The campaign also serves as a call to action in advocating for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption and engaging stakeholders across multiple sectors in the fight for tobacco control.”