Buhari Departs Abuja Thursday for OIC Summit

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, will thursday, depart Abuja to attend the Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant, (Media & Publicity), Buhari is expected to attend the 14th session of the Summit Conference of the OIC, scheduled to hold on Friday. The conference would be hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and attended by Heads of State and Governments of Member States.

Part of the statement read, “According to the OIC secretariat, the summit to be convened under the theme, “Makkah al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future,” seeks to develop a unified stance on events in the Islamic world.

“President Buhari is expected to address the forum and underscore the need for member countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism.

“The President will also push forward themes that have been at the forefront of his domestic and international priorities, including reviving the Lake Chad Basin, investing in Nigeria to create jobs and financing for development.

“On the margins of the summit, the Nigerian leader will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders to promote increased cooperation and collaboration on issues of mutual concern.”

Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on June 2.