ALGON Kicks against Dissolution of LGs, LCDAs in Oyo

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has kicked against the dissolution of the local councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The chairman of the association, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, in a statement issued on Thursday, described the dissolution as unlawful and illegal.

The Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, had Wednesday night, announced that all local government authorities and LCDAs had been dissolved with immediate effect.

He also directed all chairmen in the councils to hand over to their Heads of Local Government Administration (HLA) or the most senior directors in their local government areas and councils.

But Abass-Aleshinloye, in the statement, said the dissolution by the new administration in the state is against the injuction of a state High Court, which ruled against the dissolution of the councils, stating that the association would use democratic and constitutional avenues to fight the dissolution.

According to Aleshinloye, “It has come to the notice of ALGON Oyo State branch that the new governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has purportedly dissolved all democratically elected local government in the state.

“This to say the least is unconstitutionally unwise, unexpected and too hasty for a new government that is yet to find its feet. This illegality was reported in the news media.

“ALGON Oyo rejects this unconstitutional act of Mr. Governor. It is illegal and a contempt of a subsisting court injunction against any dissolution of the councils as ordered by Justice A. A. Aderemi of High Court 2, Ibadan, Oyo State on May 6, 2019.

“We wish to appeal to all duly elected local government chairmen, councillors, supervisors and Oyo State citizens in these respective councils to remain calm and be peaceful.

“ALGON will seek all democratic and constitutional means to correct this illegal act. All will be appropriately updated as events unfold.

“We count on your solidarity and maximum moral support in this democratic struggle.”