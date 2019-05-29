  TEXEM Holds Leadership Workshop in Lagos

Oluchi Chibuzor

Renowned British motivational speaker, John Peters, is expected to be in Nigeria for a leadership workshop that he will deliver for between 19th and 20th in Lagos.

The programme was designed by world TEXEM and UK-based firm. The topic of the workshop is: “Developing Efficient and Effective Leaders for Success in an era of slow growth and low-performance.”

According to a statement, Peters will speak to several dignitaries in the private and public sector.

He would share strategic insights on the topic of developing effective and efficient leaders for success in an era of slow growth and low performance.

It would also serve as a networking occasion for the various attendees since the event was expected to attract the crème de la crème in Nigeria.

Particularly, participants would develop crucial skill sets to navigate the difficult economic landscape, learn out to turn challenges into opportunities with confidence and achieve sustainable outcomes.

Leaders who attend would learn to motivate individuals and teams for enhanced organisational performance in challenging contexts; promote effectiveness and efficiency in their organisation; and communicate their strategic goals effectively to critical stakeholders.

In addition, they would understand the personal experience of transformational learning and how to bring about change in their organisation; leverage their leadership vision to guide continued development and success; demonstrate expanded capacity and skill as a leader; and access a network of engaged colleagues across sectors.

Furthermore, participant would, “deepen their self-awareness and better access to the choices available through their leadership role.”

Some previous participants who had attended TEXEM’s programme shared their experience.

For instance, the Executive Director, Shared Services, Fidelity Bank, Chijioke Ugochukwu said: “It’s been a really intellectually energising exercise. I think it’s a Global standard and I have gotten lots of insights already.”

Also, the Executive Director, Halogen, Bosun Sosanya, “I’m glad to be part of this session. Firstly, the resource people are quite commendable, and the form of case studies are enlightening.

“I’m delighted with the quality of colleagues in there and the ideas shared from experience. This is a session I will like to be part of again.”

Also, the Operations Director, Seplat, Effiong Okon noted that, “It’s the first time I’m doing a local programme in Nigeria and its actually quite interesting. The first thing I liked about it is the diversity of the participants.

“I also like the edgy conversations we had with Christian and Alim. It’s quite thought-provoking.”

Similarly, Controller of Programme, Channels TV, Ambrose Okoh, said: “I have enjoyed every part of it. It’s been wonderful. The lecturers have put in their best. I will recommend this course for anyone who wants to grow his business. And it’s an excellent course to attend for business executives.”

“During the programme, we have been able to understand the value that people add to the growth of an organisation. If you look at the entire experience, there is a mind shift and a lot of drive added to the organisation to ensure that the success level is sustained,” Molade Faseru, who is the Divisional Head, Retail Banking, GTBank said.

The training facilitator, Peters, has been plying the public speaking stage for 15 years now. He has travelled nations delivering moving speeches that many confess have impacted their lives positively.

He has dedicated his life to helping senior executives with leadership, strategy and change and has featured as a faculty on some of TEXEM’s value-adding programmes.

He gained prominence in 1991 when Saddam Hussein’s brutal men paraded his battered face as a prisoner of war. His disfigured face stuck in minds and became a symbol of Sadam’s ruthless aggression.

He is a favourite to many thanks to his ability to relate his story to everyday challenges. Peters employs humour even in a sad story, an attribute that helps him win attention.

When he is not visiting countries to speak, Peters is a visiting Professor at several universities in the UK. He has taught at Aston and Henley Business School. He is the former chair of the Association of MBAs. His achievements are testaments to his survivor par excellence credentials.

Peters is also an author and has written two best-selling books. He is currently writing a new book on leadership. A documentary on his life, ‘Tornado Down’ was Independent Documentary of the Year and scooped a nomination in BAFTA and Emmy. He has extensive international TV, radio, PR and media experience.

As a public speaker, his interest is talking about uncertainty, organisational learning, leadership, trust and failure.