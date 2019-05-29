NSE Restates Commitment to Education, Donates N10m to School

Goddy Egene

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has restated its commitment to investment in educational interventional programmes, saying education is key to unlocking Africa’s greatest potential.

The Divisional Head, Shared Services, NSE, Mr. Bola Adeeko, stated this during the donation of N10 million to Maisandari Alamderi Model Nursery and Primary School, located in the Abuja Talakawa District of Maiduguri. The donation was in fulfilment of the exchange’s commitment to a three year funding scheme for the administration and maintenance of the school which it donated to the Borno State Government in 2017, to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as part of NSE corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

“As an organisation, we are convinced that education is key to unlocking Africa’s greatest potential, hence, our huge investment in educational intervention programs. We will continue to do our best to create community focused initiatives to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 4, which seeks to achieve inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030. We donated the Maisandari Alamderi Model Nursery and Primary School not just to provide quality education in the IDP camp but to also create a model for educational experience for vulnerable children in underserved and crisis prone communities,”Adeeko said.

According to him, in its 18th month of existence, the Borno school initiative has received positive feedback and testimonials from community leaders and parents as it continues to make giant strides, having directly impacted over 200 families. It has recorded zero dropout of the 250 pupils enrolled (141 boys and 109 girls); improved learning outcomes in speaking, reading and writing among the pupils – many of the pupils that had never attended any formal school before are now reading English texts fluently and unaided.

“The achievements recorded have been made possible by the critical roles played by our implementing partner, Bridge International Academies, the Borno State Government, SUBEB Chairman, Local Government and other stakeholder who are committed to sustaining the impact of this project. We are currently working to expand this intervention and hope that other organisations and individuals can join us in our efforts to increase access to qualitative education for the IDPs,” said Adeeko.

Meanwhile, trading at the stock market was bullish as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index rose 3.7 per cent to close at 31,307.00, while market capitalisation added N489.9 billion to close at N13.8 trillion.