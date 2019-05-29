BreakingLatestNigeria News in Photographs: The Buhari Inauguration May 29, 2019 3:58 pm 1 Share Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Email Google+ Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Muhammadu Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were on Wednesday sworn-in for second term in office at the Eagle Square Abuja. Here are images of the inauguration. Share this:FacebookRedditGoogleTwitterPrintPinterestEmailWhatsAppSkypeLinkedInTumblrPocketTelegram