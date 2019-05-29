I’ll Place Special Emphasis on Security in Nasarawa, Says Sule

The newly sworn in Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has said his administration will place special emphasis on security of the state to checkmate insecurity trends that have undermined speedy development in recent times in the state.

The governor stated this in his maiden speech shortly after he was sworn in as the fourth governor of the state, alongside his deputy Emmanuel Akabe, by the Nasarawa State Chief Judge, Justice Mohammed Diko, in Lafia, the state capital.

Sule said: “We will place special emphasis on security of the state which has undermined speedy development of the state in recent times. We will constitute a State Development Council to advise government on crucial matters that will accelerate development in the state.

“We will as well accord emphasis on quality education by reforming public education policies that will give attention to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), skills acquisition, while special girl-child education will be introduced to improve on the girl-child enrollment in schools across the state.”

The governor said that his government will pursue the welfare of civil servants in the state with zeal by putting in place a robust welfare package for workers on the payroll of the state government.

Consequently, he said: “We will consolidate on the iconic and impressive achievements of my predecessor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, by improving on infrastructure foundations he laid across the state. Nevertheless we will build on the foundation of the founding fathers of Nasarawa State.”