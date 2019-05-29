Greensprings Teacher Wins Inspirational Educator Award

A Chemistry teacher at Greensprings School Lekki, Mr. Lanre Oguntoye, has emerged one of this year’s winners of the annual Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA). He won the award for Inspirational Teacher of the Year category at an event held in Lagos recently.

Guests at the event were thought leaders in the Nigerian private education sector and apart from winning an award, Oguntoye got a cheque of ₦850,000. His journey to receiving the award started in February when he was nominated; after the screening of all nominated candidates and portfolio presentation of the successful candidates, he was declared by the judges to be the winner of the 2019 Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award.

Expressing his gratitude for winning the award, Oguntoye said he is happy that teachers are now getting recognised and appreciated for the good job they do. “For me, I see the award as a reward that will bring out more work. The reward of hard work is more work and I am determined to keep doing my best and keep helping my students to be more successful in their academics.”

The Executive Director of Greensprings School, Mrs. Lai Koiki, who was also in attendance at the award ceremony said: “I am not surprised that Lanre Oguntoye won this award. Like every other teacher in our school, he has always served as an inspiration to our students and helped them to achieve top academic performance. He truly deserves the award.”

The Inspirational Educator Awards is organised by Meadow Hall Foundation (MHF), the non-profit arm of Meadow Hall Group. The award is in two categories-The Inspirational School Leader of the Year category and the Inspirational Teacher of the Year category. To be a winner in the latter category, nominees must be truly innovative in teaching their students and they must be role models to their colleagues.

Above all, the nominees’ innovative teaching practices must have translated to the academic success of their students.