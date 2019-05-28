Kwara Governor- elect Promises to Make Children’s Welfare a Priority

Kwara State Governor-elect AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday congratulated Nigerian children on the occasion of the Children’s Day May 27.

“The greatness of any society will be determined by how much premium it places on the welfare of its children. This is why we will pay better attention to the rights of our children to basic education and conducive environment to succeed in life,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement by his media aide Rafiu Ajakaye.

AbdulRazaq said his administration will pursue child-friendly policies and support global initiatives to give children a head start in life.

“From provision of quality maternal health services, basic education and encouragement of exclusive breastfeeding, we are determined to help the Kwara child attain their full potentials,” the statement added.