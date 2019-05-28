FA Elections: Akinwunmi, Fresh, Okenwa, Alkali Re-elected

The First Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi has been re-elected as Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association.

The amiable legal practitioner with over 30 years in the bar, who is also a Member of the CAF Youth Competitions Committee, defeated his only challenger, Alhaji Gafaar Liameed at the elections held at the LSFA secretariat in Surulere yesterday.

On Sunday, Member of the NFF Executive Committee and Member of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh retained his seat as Chairman of Niger State Football Association.

Also yesterday in Enugu and Lafia, two other members of the NFF Executive Committee were overwhelming choices of their state congresses for a further term in office.

Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, Chairman of the Nigeria National League, was runaway choice of the congress of Enugu State Football Association, just as Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, Chairman of the Nigeria Nationwide League One, was overwhelmingly endorsed by the congress of the Nasarawa State Football Association.