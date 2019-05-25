U.S. Department of State Marks Africa Day

This Saturday marks Africa Day, the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union. “In the 56 years since the AU was formed, the continent has made significant democratic and economic strides. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the AU’s vision for a free and prosperous continent, and the United States will continue to promote stronger trade and commercial ties with Africa. We are proud of our partnership with the governments and people of Africa, and we’ll continue to work with them to advance our common interests and goals,” a statement from the department said.

