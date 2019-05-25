Nnenna Children’s Day Show

The 27th of May 2019 promises an amazing experience for children and their families as Nnenna, the No 1 Brand for Children Entertainment in Nigeria, would be putting together a magnificent show at the Nnenna & Friends Children’s day show 2019. The expected 3,000 attendees of the event would be treated to musical performances from the N-Stars and PEFTI Band; Nigeria’s Number One Comedy Group Papa Ajasco & Company would be live on stage to make everyone laugh; rib-cracking stand-up comedy by the hilarious MC Prince, Short Family and there would be outstanding School performances as well.

“Every member of the family is sure to go home with unforgettable memories as well as attractive prizes and gifts courtesy the numerous corporate bodies, including Cadbury Bournvita, Tommy Riopop, Viju Milk, Rite Foods, Checkers Garri, 4Cacdinalpoin small chops, Nutzy Peanut Butter and others who have partnered with the organisers to make the show a delightful experience. The show takes place on May 27, 2019 at the Main Exhibition Hall, National Theatre, Iganmu-Lagos