Chicken Republic Launches Campaign to Mark Children’s Day

Ahead of the Children’s Day celebration coming up on Monday, fast food brand, Chicken Republic, has launched a Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), campaign, tagged, “Kids Say the Most Hilarious Things”.

The initiative is the company’s way of making childrens’ day this year more eventful, whereby it chooses to celebrate childrens’ wittiness and their comic qualities while also providing them a chance to win an opportunity to pay off N200,000 of their tuition fees and for the child’s school to receive the same value as a donation towards the school.

Speaking during the launch, Managing Director of Food Concepts Plc, Mr. David Butler, explained that the programme alligned with the company’s CSR philosophy to enhance the lives of children and youths.

“This campaign is very dear to us because we are known as a brand that has love as its core and a brand with a big heart. It has further proven that our love for children goes beyond just providing quality nutrition, but that we also care about helping them get a sound education.”

Shedding more light on the campaign, Marketing Manager of the company, Mr. Babatunde Folawewo, said: “Kids Say the Most Hilarious Things” campaign is an invitation to parents and guardians to share funny, clever and entertaining text and image contents from their children and wards on their social media platforms.

“The post with the highest number of likes wins the star prize. Parents and guardians who are interested in entering their children and wards for the contest are expected to share the funniest, cutest or cleverest things their children have ever done or said on their social media.”

He added: “Entries for the campaign has commenced and expected to close on 5th June 2019, following which the post with the most likes will emerge winner of the star prize of N200,000 towards the child’s education.

Also, educational development support worth N200,000 will be donated to the winning child’s school. In addition, five runners up in the competition will win N20,000 each in meal vouchers from the company.”

Folawewo informed further that participants who wish to take part in the competition must have attained 18 years or more to be eligible to post a comment, while stories must pertain to children not more than 13 years.