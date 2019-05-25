Kia Reveals First Image of new Small SUV

By Bennett Oghifo



Kia Motors has revealed the first image of its new small SUV. Due to be revealed fully in the summer, the new vehicle possesses the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package.

With a modern and urbane design, inspired by the 2019 Kia SP Signature Concept, the SUV will stand apart from rivals by matching the unique preferences and needs of the millennial generation.

The robust design character of a traditional SUV coexists with sophisticated exterior design details, such as its long hood, a strong, sophisticated character line on the front bumper, and sharp lines pressed into the bodywork. Its strong shoulder line, matched with a glasshouse which tapers towards the rear of the car, as well as rear bumper with a metallic muffler effect, lends the compact SUV an air of understated sportiness.

The new compact SUV brings a sense of luxury to its exterior design with LED headlamps which extend over the radiator grille.

The lamps feature a three-dimensional light graphic and a highly technical diamond pattern at their trailing edges.

The design is also echoed in the rear LED lamps.

Byung Chul Juh, Head of Kia Styling at Kia Motors Corporation, comments: “We have created a car which stands out everywhere, from the city to the countryside. Its robust yet sporty design will be matched by a wide range of features and technologies that are universally suited to younger buyers in markets around the world. Our new small SUV is a proposition that no other car in its class will match.”

By adding a new global small SUV to its line-up, Kia Motors is extending its range of SUVs to fulfill the needs of customers in every region.

Kia’s first global small SUV, the new model will go on-sale in Korea in the second half of 2019, with sales in other regions to follow soon after.