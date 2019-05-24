SONA Group’s Chairman Gets Enlisted in Top 25 CEOs

Mary Nnah

SONA Group’s Chairman Mr. Arjan Mirchandani was declared one of the top 25 CEOs and adulated for his leadership as well as the company’s unflagging contribution to growth, development and business opportunities across various Nigerian industry sectors.

He was enlisted at the recently concluded Top 25 CEOs & Next Bulls Awards, which held Friday, May 10, 2019 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Put together by Business Day, in conjunction with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the award recognises and appreciates key industry players who have remained steadfast in their efforts to see Nigeria’s industry sectors grow, despite the country’s economic challenges.

During his appreciation speech, Mirchandani, who dedicated the award to the entire staff of the company whilst thanking them for their ardent dedication, stated that “this award is not for one person but a team of 6000 people who have all contributed to this achievement, and I say a very big thank you”.

The chairman went on to praise the organisers of the event; thanking them for honouring the efforts of industry players and stakeholders to create more business opportunities for various industry sectors in Nigeria, so as to bring about continuous growth to the nation.

The Publisher and Managing Director of Business Day, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, elucidated the purpose of the awards, describing it as an avenue to drive businesses to do more for the development and growth of the Nigerian industry sectors.

He advised attendees on leadership and growth, saying “businesses that we lead must focus on growing their bottom line continuously, so they can be a shining and guiding light for others looking to come into this country and together, we can continue to create jobs for the youths of Nigeria”.

Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema congratulated the winners of the awards and expressed the NSE’s interest in working with industry leaders to help precipitate Africa’s growth.

He stated “At the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we want to be your trusted partner. We want to work with you to grow your businesses and find various avenues to create more growth opportunities in Nigeria and Africa at large.”

A number of other estimable organisations were also recognised and presented with awards at the ceremony for their noteworthy contributions, including Chemical and Allied Products Plc, Aje Limited, Enyo Retail and Supply, Alpha Mead Group, Eterna Oil Plc and a host of others.