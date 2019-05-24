FG Inaugurates IPP, Others at Abuja Airport

The federal government has inaugurated a 10-megawatts Independent Power Plant (IPP) electricity to boost power supply at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Inaugurating the project, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, emphasised the significance of the project, stating that it was a response to the deficiency identified with the new international terminal of the airport, which power demand could not be met by existing electricity supply at the airport.

He explained that the new terminal meant additional power needed for the airport, adding that the government decided to engage the independent power provider to address the challenge.

“It is very significant that we commission this project now because immediately we took over office, Mr President directed that we must complete all ongoing projects including that at Abuja airport.

“There was a lot of planning deficiencies identified with the new terminal because they didn’t take into cognizance the issue of power supply. In response to address this deficiency, we commenced this project amongst many others. This independent power plant is part of the deficiency of the airport that has been rectified just now,” he said.

Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mr Rabiu Yadudu, who spoke on the project, said the expansion of the airport and the completion of the new terminal came with the demand for additional power supply, adding that this power plant had commensurate capacity with the airport facility.

“In the light of the very low power capacity in the country, FAAN decided to provide this 10 megawatts IPP facility to meet up with the power supply that is needed in this airport. This appropriately aligns with the federal government’s plan in decentralising power supply aimed at attracting private sector investments in ensuring reliable and adequate power supply to consumers.

“This is also in fulfilment of our promise to the stakeholders to ensure an efficient and safe airport operations,” he said.